PODCAST: US chem industry optimistic on outcome of US/China tariffs despite uncertainty

HOUSTON (ICIS)--News reporter David Haydon speaks with senior editor manager Bill Bowen, deputy news editor Al Greenwood and ICIS Chemical Business global editor Joseph Chang on the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China.

Discussion includes the concerns from market participants with the 6 July date looming for the first batch of tariffs to come into effect.

Talk also includes reactions on optimistic outlooks from market participants and company executives, despite threats to the industry stemming from proposed tariffs on dozens of petrochemical and oil products by both countries.

