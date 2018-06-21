Latin America economic news summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the economic news stories on the Latin America region for the week ended 22 June:

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved on 20 June an agreement under which Argentina will have access to a $50bn credit line for three years.

Mexico's central bank raised interest rates on 21 June by a quarter point to 7.75%. Mexico's GDP grew at a faster rate in the first quarter versus the fourth, which removed some slack from the economy, the central bank said. Growth in the second quarter slowed down a bit, in line with expectations.

In April, Mexico's industrial production rose by 0.2% year on year and fell by 0.4% month on month, the state statistical agency (INEGI) said on 11 June.

Mexico's producer price index (PPI) in May increased by 1.48% month on month, INEGI said on 7 June.