US PPG to close Texas coatings facility

HOUSTON (ICIS)--PPG is closing its coatings facility in Houston, Texas, the US paints and coatings company told ICIS on Friday.

PPG director of corporate communications Mark Silvey said the shutdown is part of "ongoing efforts" to optimise the company's supply chain footprint.

A date was not specified, but the state's workforce agency showed lay-offs scheduled for 30 November.

PPG will lay off 52 workers from the site, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) obtained on Friday from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

"While decisions such as this are difficult, this action is necessary to ensure that our cost structure is appropriate for business conditions and that our operations remain competitive," Silvey added.

The facility is used for manufacturing as well as research and development (R&D).