Americas top stories: weekly summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 22 June.

Latest US, Chinese tariff proposals cover wide swath of petchems, oil products

The latest tariff proposals by the US and China cover a wide swath of petrochemicals and oil products, with the US list alone covering more than 150 different chemicals and derivatives.

US stocks fall moderately amid China trade dispute

US-listed chemical stocks fell moderately on Tuesday with the general stock market after President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs against China.

BP increase latest move in acetyls chain reaction

BP has decided to raise acetic acid prices in the US and Canada in July, the latest development in the acetyls chain following a force majeure the company declared recently after a problem arose at a Texas plant.

US Dow wins $1bn judgment against NOVA in Canada court

Dow Chemical won a $1bn judgment against NOVA Chemicals in a Canadian lawsuit over the companies' joint-venture cracker in Joffre, Alberta, the US-based producer said on Thursday.

NOVA to appeal $1bn judgment in Dow suit

NOVA Chemicals plans to appeal a $1bn judgment that it lost in a lawsuit against Dow Chemical over the companies' joint-venture cracker in Joffre, Alberta, the Canadian producer said on Thursday.

Use waste plastics as chems feedstocks to drive circular economy – ACC

Utilising waste plastics as feedstocks for the production of chemicals should be part of strategies to better deal with waste management, according to the American Chemistry Council’s vice president of plastics.