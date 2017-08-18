Production of Russia polymer products up 2% in January-May year on year

MOSCOW (MRC)--May production of polymer products in Russia increased by 2% year on year, according to MRC analysts.

Total output of these products increase by 3.2% in January-May year on year.

According to the Federal State Statistics Service of Russia, May output of unreinforced and uncombined films was 98,900 tonnes against 90,700 tonnes a month earlier.

Production of film products increased by 9.8% in the first five months year on year, amounting to 432,900 tonnes.

Last month, the production of plates, sheets and polymer non-porous films was 31,600 tonnes against 27,800 tonnes in April. January-May output of this product reached 137,000 tonnes, up 2.4% year on year.

May production of plastic bottles rose to 2m units against 1.75m a month earlier. During the January-May period total production of these products amounted to around 8.28m units, flat on the same period in 2017.

Production of plastic windows and door blocks in May amounted to 2.12m square metres (sqm) and 105,000 sqm respectively, against 1.68m sqm and 81,700 sqm a month earlier.

For the first five months, output of this product was 7.49m sqm and 357,400 sqm respectively, an increase from the same period in 2017 of 13% and 12% respectively.

May production of plastic pipes, hoses and fittings rose to 52,400 tonnes against 46,300 tonnes a month earlier. January-May output of these products amounted to 205,900 tonnes, up 3.2% year on year.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.