VIDEO: Upstream disruptions hit Europe PET hard, future pricing may be impacted

LONDON (ICIS)--Melissa Hurley interviews Senior Editor Caroline Murray about the turbulent first half of the year in the European polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market as well as the domino effect upstream purified terephthalic acid (PTA) has had.

Murray also explores the impact this may have on future pricing for the rest of the year and 2019.

This video was filmed on 21 June, before further PTA supply developments emerged.