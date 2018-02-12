VIDEO: Different challenges emerge for Europe’s ethylene, propylene markets

LONDON (ICIS)--The European ethylene and propylene markets have long been focused on the potential impacts of the much publicised advent of new shale gas-driven ethylene and derivatives capacities in the US, but another challenge has emerged to complicate things further.

The spring 2019 cracker maintenance slate shows a significant crunch period – involving two of Europe’s largest crackers, with a combined nameplate ethylene capacity of about 2m tonnes – that could offset and or delay the US impacts.

Caroline Murray interviews Senior Editor for olefins Nel Weddle, who outlines how cracker turnarounds which could be a main driver for the markets through the rest of the year, while looking back at an already rather extraordinary first half.