INTERACTIVE: US gasoline supplies rise week on week

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US gasoline supplies rose last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Supplies rose to 241.196m bbl from 240.040m bbl the prior week. Year on year, supplies are 0.1% stronger than 240.972m bbl.

Consumption rose to 9.731m bbl/day from 9.326m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, consumption is 2.0% stronger than 9.538m bbl/day.

Production rose to 10.254m bbl/day from 9.964m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, production is 1.1% weaker than 10.366m bbl/day.

Gasoline imports rose to 0.988m bbl/day from 0.850m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, imports are 73% stronger than 0.571m bbl/day.

Gasoline exports rose to 0.613m bbl/day from 0.603m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, exports are 7.4% weaker than 0.662m bbl/day.