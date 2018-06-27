INTERACTIVE: US ethanol supplies rise week on week

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US ethanol supplies rose last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Supplies rose to 21.674m bbl from 21.647m bbl the prior week. Year on year, supplies are 0.8% weaker than 21.838m bbl.

Consumption rose to 0.947m bbl/day from 0.935m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, consumption is 1.5% weaker than 0.961m bbl/day.

Production rose to 1.072m bbl/day from 1.064m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, production is 5.6% stronger than 1.015m bbl/day.