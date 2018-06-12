PODCAST: Mexican election could change US energy, fuel exports

HOUSTON (ICIS)--News reporter David Haydon speaks with markets editor Steven McGinn and energy senior analyst James Fowler on Mexico's general elections, which will be held on 1 July.

The vote for Mexico's new president is likely to have far reaching implications for the country, with the front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) having shown strong anti-energy reform criticisms.

A win for AMLO could also have implications for trade between the US and Mexico, not only in regards to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) but also for fuel and natural gas imports as well.

