PP imports to Ukraine increased by 7% in January-May

MOSCOW (MRC)--..Ukraine’s polypropylene (PP) imports totalled 50,000 tonnes in the first five months of the year, up 7% year on year, as per MRC DataScope.

May PP imports into Ukraine rose to 11,400 tonnes, compared with 10,200 tonnes in April.

May imports of homopolymer PP to the Ukrainian market grew to 8,500 tonnes from 7,300 tonnes a month earlier. The main increase occurred for the supply of homopolymer PP raffia grade from Saudi Arabia.

Overall shipments of homopolymer PP reached 36,000 tonnes in the first five months of 2018, down by 2% year on year.

May imports of PP block copolymers into the country increased to 1,300 tonnes, compared with 800 tonnes in April. About 5,400 tonnes of PP block copolymers were imported in the first five months of the year, whereas this figure was slightly over 5,000 tonnes a year earlier.

May imports of PP random copolymers fell to 1,300 tonnes versus 1,800 tonnes a month earlier, with demand for PP increased pipes producers increasing.

Overall imports of PP random copolymer reached 7,500 tonnes in January-May 2018, whereas this figure was 5,200 tonnes a year earlier.

Overall imports of other propylene copolymers totalled about 1,000 tonnes over the stated period.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.