US Environmental Protection Agency administrator Pruitt resigns

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Scott Pruitt resigned on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said.

Source: Twitter

Though Trump did not specify reasons for Pruitt's resignation, the former attorney general for Oklahoma has been the subject of several investigations by the Government Accountability Office since taking the title of EPA administrator in 2017.

Though initially praised by industry trade groups, Pruitt has also been repeatedly criticised for alleged corruption, such as favouring crude oil over biofuel.

EPA deputy Andrew Wheeler, who will replace Pruitt, is a former lobbyist for the coal company Murray Energy.