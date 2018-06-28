Latin America economic news summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the economic news stories on the Latin America region for the week ended 6 July:

Brazil's May producer price index rose by 2.33% month on month, putting the 12-month total at 5.96%, the Brazilian state statistical agency (IBGE) said.

Mexico's economy will grow 2.3% this year, slightly more than previously expected, according to an analyst poll by the country's central bank released on 2 July.

Mexico's central bank raised interest rates on 21 June by a quarter point to 7.75%. Mexico's GDP grew at a faster rate in the first quarter versus the fourth, which removed some slack from the economy, the central bank said. Growth in the second quarter slowed down a bit, in line with expectations.