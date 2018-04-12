European PE July prices for CIS markets roll over

MOSCOW (MRC)--Despite the €50/tonne decrease in European ethylene July contract price, European producers intend to roll over June export polyethylene (PE) prices for July shipments to the CIS markets, according to ICIS-MRC Price report.

Negotiations over July shipments of low density polyethylene (HDPE) were held in the range of €1,080-1,155/tonne FCA (free carrier), which virtually corresponded to June prices.

Some producers had minor restrictions on shipments, but they were not critical for most buyers.

Prices of black PE 100 also remained unchanged and were discussed in the range of €1,360-1,415/tonne FCA.

Supply of this PE grade increased noticeably in July after two months of serious restrictions on shipments.

Deals for July shipments of European low density polyethylene (LDPE) were negotiated in the range of €1,080-1,150/tonne FCA.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.