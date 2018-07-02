Americas top stories: weekly summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 6 July:

US July benzene contract settles lower on sufficient supply

US benzene contracts for July settled at $2.84/gal free on board (FOB) US Gulf, a decline of 15 cents/gal from June, as sufficient supplies weighed down prices.

Spot, costs push up US June ethylene contracts after four-month drop

US ethylene contracts for June settled higher for the first time since January, pushed up by increased production costs and spot prices.

China will not implement tariffs ahead of the US - Ministry of Finance

China will not move ahead with tit-for-tat import tariffs before Washington makes a move to impose them on Friday.

US ethylene length to continue through 2018

Length in the US ethylene market is likely to continue through the second half of 2018 as more crackers start up, but increasing costs for feedstocks may provide pricing support.

US-China trade war begins; tariffs on $34bn goods take effect

US tariffs on $34bn on Chinese goods took effect on Friday, prompting China to respond with the same scale and intensity, effectively triggering a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.