Russia’s SIBUR receives first gas deliveries to Tobolsk petchems complex

LONDON (ICIS)--SIBUR's ZapSibNeftekhim petrochemical complex in Tobolsk has received the first supply of industrial gases from Cryogenmash station, the Russian major said on Monday.

The Cryogenmash industrial gas station has the capacity to produce up to 37,000 cbm/h (cubic metres/hour) of nitrogen and up to 28,000 cbm/h of compressed air.

“Powering ZapSibNeftekhim with dry compressed air and nitrogen is critical for the construction process as it allows to launch pre-commissioning operations at all production lines and facilities,” said SIBUR.