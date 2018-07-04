Russia’s Angarsk Polymer Plant shuts LDPE production for maintenance

MOSCOW (MRC)--Rosneft’s subsidiary Angarsk Polymer Plant has shut down its low density polyethylene (LDPE) production for a scheduled maintenance, according to the ICIS-MRC Price report.

The plant's customers said Angarsk Polymer Plant took off-stream its LDPE production capacities for the scheduled turnaround on 2 July.

The outage will last approximately until 10 August.

The plant's production capacity is 80,000 tonnes/year.

This is the second shutdown for maintenance at a Russian LDPE plant this month, after Gazprom neftekhim Salavat shut down its LDPE production for a turnaround on 1 July.

The outage will last 30 days. Gazprom neftekhim Salavat's production capacity is 45,000 tonnes/year.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.