Russia PVC imports down, exports up in January-June

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of suspension polyvinyl chloride (SPVC) into Russia in January-June 2018 were down by 63% year on year. At the same time, weaker demand for polymer from the domestic market forced Russian producers to increase their exports by 37%, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

Overall imports of resin into Russia totalled 11,900 tonnes in the first half of 2018, compared to 32,200 tonnes a year earlier.

In June alone, SPVC imports grew to 2,200 tonnes from 237 tonnes a month earlier, as shipments of acetylene PVC from China increased.

At the same time, Russian producers began to ship resin for export more actively this year because of weak demand from the domestic market, meaning exports rose by more than a third in the first six months of the year.

61,600 tonnes of SPVC were exported in January-June 2018, compared to 45,000 tonnes a year earlier.

Chinese producers have been traditionally the key foreign PVC suppliers for the past several years. Imports of Chinese acetylene resin grew significantly in June to 2,100 tonnes from 237 tonnes a month earlier.

Overall imports of resin from China were 10,800 tonnes in January-June 2018, compared to 30,200 tonnes a year earlier.

Imports of acetylene PVC are expected to decrease again in July.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.