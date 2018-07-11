Latest $200bn US tariff proposal includes many Chinese chems

HTSUS Code Product Description

2707.10.00 Benzene, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components o

2707.20.00 Toluene, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components o

2707.30.00 Xylenes, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components o

2707.99.51 Phenols > 50% by wt hydroxybenzene

2707.99.59 Phenols, nesoi

2710.12.25 Naphthas (exc. motor fuel

2710.12.45 Light oil mixt. of hydrocarbons fr petro oils & bitum min(o

2710.12.90 Light oils and preparations from petroleum oils & oils from bituminous min. or preps 70%+ by wt. from petro. oils or bitum. min., nesoi

2710.19.06 Distillate and residual fuel oil (including blends) derived from petroleum or oils from bituminous minerals, testing < 25 degrees A.P.I.

2710.19.11 Distillate and residual fuel oil (including blends) derived from petroleum oils or oil of bituminous minerals, testing 25 degree A.P.I. or >

2710.19.16 Kerosene-type jet fuel from petroleum oils and oils of bitumin minerals (o

2710.19.24 Kerosene motor fuel (not jet) from petro oils and bitumin minerals (o

2710.19.25 Kerosene motor fuel blending stock (not jet), from petro oils and bitumin. minerals (o

2710.19.26 Kerosene (ex. motor fuel

2710.19.45 Mixture of hydrocarbons from petro oils & bitum. min. or preps.70%+ by wt. fr. petro. oils, nesoi, n

2710.19.90 Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals or preps nesoi 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils or bitum. min., not waste, nesoi

2710.20.05 Dist and resid fuel oil (including blends) derived from petro or oils fr bitum min, testing under 25 degrees A.P.I., contng biodiesel

2710.20.10 Dist and resid fuel oil (including blends) derived from petro or oils fr bitum min testing 25 degree A.P.I. or >, contng biodiesel

2710.20.15 Kerosene-type jet fuel

2710.20.25 Kerosene (ex jet fuel,mtr ful

2711.11.00 Natural gas, liquefied

2711.12.00 Propane, liquefied

2711.13.00 Butanes, liquefied

2711.14.00 Ethylene, propylene, butylene and butadiene, liquefied

2711.19.00 Liquefied petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, nesoi

2711.21.00 Natural gas, in gaseous state

2711.29.00 Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, except natural gas

2712.20.00 Paraffin wax (whether or not colored), obtained by synthesis or other process and less than 0.75% oil by wt.

2712.90.10 Montan wax (whether or not colored), obtained by synthesis or other process

2814.10.00 Anhydrous ammonia

2814.20.00 Ammonia in aqueous solution

2815.11.00 Sodium hydroxide (Caustic soda), solid

2815.12.00 Sodium hydroxide (Caustic soda), in aqueous solution (Soda lye or liquid soda)

2901.10.10 Ethane and butane

2901.10.30 n-Pentane and isopentane

2901.21.00 Ethylene

2901.22.00 Propene (Propylene)

2901.23.00 Butene (Butylene) and isomers thereof

2901.24.10 Buta-l,3-diene

2901.24.20 Isoprene, having a purity of 95 percent or more by weight

2901.24.50 Isoprene less than 95 percent pure

2902.20.00 Benzene

2902.30.00 Toluene

2902.41.00 o-Xylene

2902.42.00 m-Xylene

2902.43.00 p-Xylene

2902.44.00 Mixed xylene isomers

2902.90.30 Alkylbenzenes and polyalkylbenzenes

2903.19.05 1,2-Dichloropropane (Propylene dichloride) and dichlorobutanes

2903.21.00 Vinyl chloride (Chloroethylene)

2905.11.10 Methanol (Methyl alcohol) imported only for use in producing synthetic natural gas (SNG) or for direct use as a fuel

2905.11.20 Methanol (Methyl alcohol), other than imported only for use in producing synthetic natural gas (SNG) or for direct use as fuel

2905.12.00 Propan-1-ol (Propyl alcohol) and Propan-2-ol (isopropyl alcohol)

2905.13.00 Butan-1-ol (n-Butyl alcohol)

2905.14.10 tert-Butyl alcohol, having a purity of less than 99 percent by weight

2905.14.50 Butanols other than butan-1-ol and tert-butyl alcohol having a purity of less than 99 percent by weight

2905.32.00 Propylene glycol (Propane-1,2-diol)

2905.39.10 Butylene glycol

2909.19.14 Methyl tertiay-butyl ether. (MTBE)

2909.19.18 Ethers of acyc monohydric alcohols & deriv, nesoi

2909.43.00 Monobutyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol

2909.44.01 Monoalkyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol

2909.49.20 Nonaromatic glycerol ethers

2910.10.00 Oxirane (Ethylene oxide)

2910.20.00 Methyloxirane (Propylene oxide)

2910.90.10 Butylene oxide

2910.90.20 Aromatic epoxides, epoxyalcohols, epoxyphenols and epoxyethers, with a three-membered ring, and their derivatives, nesoi

2910.90.91 Other nonaromatic epoxides, epoxyalcohols and epoxyethers, with a three-membered ring and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated deriv

2911.00.10 1,1-Bis-(1-methylethoxy)cyclohexane

2911.00.50 Acetals and hemiacetals, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

2912.11.00 Methanal (Formaldehyde)

2912.12.00 Ethanal (Acetaldehyde)

2912.19.25 Butanal (Butyraldehyde, normal isomer)

2912.19.40 Isobutanal

2912.19.50 Acyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function, nesoi

2914.11.10 Acetone, derived in whole or in part from cumene

2914.11.50 Acetone, not derived in whole or in part from cumene

2914.12.00 Butanone (Methyl ethyl ketone)

2914.22.10 Cyclohexanone

2914.22.20 Methylcyclohexanone

2914.23.00 Ionones and methylionones

2915.11.00 Formic acid

2915.12.00 Salts of formic acid

2915.13.10 Aromatic esters of formic acid

2915.13.50 Nonaromatic esters of formic acid

2915.24.00 Acetic anhydride

2915.32.00 Vinyl acetate

2915.33.00 n-Butyl acetate

2915.60.50 Butyric acids, valeric acids, their nonaromatic salts and esters

2915.70.01 Palmitic acid, stearic acid, their salts and esters

2915.90.10 Fatty acids of animal or vegetable origin, nesoi

2915.90.14 Valproic acid

2915.90.18 Saturated acyclic monocarboxylic acids, nesoi

2915.90.20 Aromatic anhydrides, halides, peroxides and peroxyacids, of saturated acyclic monocarboxylic acids, and their derivatives, nesoi

2915.90.50 Nonaromatic anhydrides, halides, peroxides and peroxyacids, of saturated acyclic monocarboxylic acids, and their derivatives, nesoi

2916.11.00 Acrylic acid and its salts

2916.12.10 Aromatic esters of acrylic acid

2916.12.50 Nonaromatic esters of acrylic acid

2916.13.00 Methacrylic acid and its salts

2916.15.10 Oleic, linoleic or linolenic acids

2916.15.51 Salts and esters of oleic, linoleic or linolenic acids

2917.12.20 Plasticizers of adipic acid salts and esters

2917.12.50 Adipic acid salts and esters, nesoi

2917.14.10 Maleic anhydride derived in whole or in part from benzene or other aromatic hydrocarbons

2917.14.50 Maleic anhydride, except derived in whole or in part from benzene or other aromatic hydrocarbons

2917.19.23 Maleic acid

2917.19.27 Succinic acid, glutaric acid, and their derivatives, and derivatives of adipic, fumeric and maleic acids, nesoi

2917.32.00 Dioctyl orthophthalates

2917.33.00 Dinonyl or didecyl orthophthalates

2917.34.01 Esters of orthophthalic acid, nesoi

2917.36.00 Terephthalic acid and its salts

2917.39.15 Isophthalic acid

2917.39.20 Plasticizers of aromatic polycarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives

2917.39.30 Aromatic polycarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives nesoi, in add. U.S. note 3 to sec. VI

2917.39.70 Other aromatic polycarboxylic acids and their derivatives (excluding those described in additional US note 3 to section VI

2918.11.10 Lactic acid

2918.11.51 Salts and esters of lactic acid

2921.19.11 Mono- and triethylamines; mono-, di-, and tri(propyl- and butyl-) monoamines; salts of any of the foregoing

2921.22.05 Hexamethylenediamine adipate (Nylon salt)

2921.22.10 Hexamethylenediamine and its salts (except Nylon salt), derived in whole or in part from adipic acid

2921.22.50 Hexamethylenediamine and its salts (except Nylon salt), not derived in whole or in part from adipic acid

2921.29.00 Acyclic polyamines, their derivatives and salts, other than ethylenediamine or hexamethylenediamine and their salts

2921.59.40 Aromatic polyamines and their derivatives and salts thereof, described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI

2921.59.80 Aromatic polyamines and their derivatives; salts thereof nesoi

2922.11.00 Monoethanolamine and its salts

2922.12.00 Diethanolamine and its salts

2922.15.00 Triethanolamine

2929.10.10 Toluenediisocyanates (unmixed)

2929.10.15 Mixtures of 2,4- and 2,6-toluenediisocyanates

2929.10.35 1,6-Hexamethylene diisocyanate

2929.10.55 Isocyanates of products described in additioonal U.S. note 3 to sect VI

2929.10.80 Other isocyanates, nesoi

3101.00.00 Animal or vegetable fertilizers; fertilizers produced by the mixing or chemical treatment of animal or vegetable products

3102.10.00 Urea, whether or not in aqueous solution

3102.21.00 Ammonium sulfate

3102.29.00 Double salts and mixtures of ammonium sulfate and ammonium nitrate

3102.30.00 Ammonium nitrate, whether or not in aqueous solution

3102.40.00 Mixtures of ammonium nitrate with calcium carbonate or other inorganic nonfertilizing substances

3102.50.00 Sodium nitrate

3102.60.00 Double salts and mixtures of calcium nitrate and ammonium nitrate

3102.80.00 Mixtures of urea and ammonium nitrate in aqueous or ammoniacal solution

3102.90.01 Mineral or chemical fertilizers, nitrogenous, nesoi, including mixtures not specified elsewhere in heading 3102

3103.11.00 Superphosphates containing by weight 35% or more of diphosphorous pentaoxide (P2O5)

3103.19.00 Superphosphates nesoi

3103.90.01 Mineral or chemical fertilizers, phosphatic

3104.20.00 Potassium chloride

3104.30.00 Potassium sulfate

3104.90.01 Mineral or chemical fertilizers, potassic, nesoi

3105.10.00 Fertilizers of chapter 31 in tablets or similar forms or in packages of a gross weight not exceeding 10 kg

3105.20.00 Mineral or chemical fertilizers nesoi, containing the three fertilizing elements nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium

3105.30.00 Diammonium hydrogenorthophosphate (Diammonium phosphate)

3105.40.00 Ammonium dihydrogenorthophosphate (Monoammonium phosphate), mixtures thereof with diammonium hydrogenorthophosphate (Diammonium phosphate)

3105.51.00 Mineral or chemical fertilizers nesoi, containing nitrates and phosphates

3105.59.00 Mineral or chemical fertilizers nesoi, containing the two fertilizing elements nitrogen and phosphorus

3105.60.00 Mineral or chemical fertilizers nesoi, containing the two fertilizing elements phosphorous and potassium

3105.90.00 Mineral or chemical fertilizers cont. two or three of the fertilizing elements nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilizers, nesoi

3206.11.00 Pigments & preparations based on titanium dioxide containing 80 percent or more by weight off titanium dioxide calculated on the dry weight

3206.19.00 Pigments and preparations based on titanium dioxide, nesoi

3208.10.00 Paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers) based on polyesters in a nonaqueous medium

3208.20.00 Paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers) based on acrylic or vinyl polymers in a nonaqueous medium

3208.90.00 Paints and varnishes based on synthetic polymers or chemically modified natural polymers nesoi, in a nonaqueous medium

3209.10.00 Paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers) based on acrylic or vinyl polymers in an aqueous medium

3209.90.00 Paints and varnishes based on synthetic polymers or chemically modified natural polymers nesoi, in an aqueous medium

3210.00.00 Other paints and varnishes (including enamels, lacquers and distempers) nesoi; prepared water pigments of a kind used for finishing leather

3211.00.00 Prepared driers for paints and varnishes

3401.11.10 Castile soap in the form of bars, cakes or molded pieces or shapes

3401.11.50 Soap, nesoi; organic surface-active products used as soap, in bars, cakes, pieces, soap-impregnated paper, wadding, felt, for toilet use

3401.19.00 Soap; organic surface-active products used as soap, in bars, cakes, pieces; soap-impregnated paper, wadding, felt, not for toilet use

3401.20.00 Soap, not in the form of bars, cakes, molded pieces or shapes

3401.30.10 Organic surface-active products for wash skin, in liquid or cream, contain any aromatic

3401.30.50 Organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in liquid or cream form, put up for retail sale, nesoi

3402.11.20 Linear alkylbenzene sulfonates

3402.11.40 Anionic, aromatic or modified aromatic organic surface-active agents, whether or not put up for retail sale, nesoi

3402.11.50 Nonaromatic anionic organic surface-active agents (other than soap)

3402.12.10 Aromatic or modified aromatic cationic organic surface-active agents (other than soap)

3402.12.50 Nonaromatic cationic organic surface-active agents (other than soap)

3402.13.10 Aromatic or modified aromatic nonionic organic surface-active agents (other than soap)

3402.13.20 Nonaromatic nonionic organic surface-active agents (other than soap) of fatty substances of animal or vegetable origin

3402.13.50 Nonaromatic nonionic organic surface-active agents (other than soap), other than of fatty substances of animal or vegetable origin

3402.19.10 Aromatic or modified aromatic organic surface-active agents (other than soap) other than anionic, cationic or nonionic

3402.19.50 Nonaromatic organic surface-active agents (other than soap) nesoi

3402.20.11 Surface-active

3402.20.51 Surface-active, washing, and cleaning preparations nesoi, put up for retail sale, not of heading 3401

3402.90.10 Synthetic detergents put up for retail sale

3402.90.30 Surface-active, washing, and cleaning preparations cont. any aromatic or modified aromatic surface-active agent, put up for retail sale

3402.90.50 Surface-active, washing, and cleaning preparations nesoi, put up for retail sale

3506.10.50 Products suitable for use as glues or adhesives, nesoi, not exceeding 1 kg, put up for retail sale

3506.91.10 Adhesive preparations based on rubber or plastics (including artificial resins), optically clear, for flat panel & touchscreen displays

3506.91.50 Other adhesive preparations based on rubber or plastics (including artificial resins)

3506.99.00 Prepared glues and other prepared adhesives, excluding adhesives based on rubber or plastics, nesoi

3803.00.00 Tall oil, whether or not refined

3804.00.10 Lignin sulfonic acid and its salts

3805.90.10 Pine oil containing alpha-terpineol as the main constituent

3805.90.50 Terpenic oils, nesoi, produced by treatment of coniferous woods; crude dipentene; sulfite turpentine and other crude para-cymene

3806.10.00 Rosin and resin acids

3806.20.00 Salts of rosin or of resin acids

3806.30.00 Ester gums

3806.90.00 Resin acids, derivatives of resin acids and rosin, rosin spirit and rosin oils, run gums, nesoi

3807.00.00 Wood tar and its oils; wood creosote; wood naphtha; vegetable pitch; preparations based on rosin, resin acids or vegetable pitch

3811.90.00 Prepared additives for mineral oils (incl. gasoline) or other liquids used for the same purposes as mineral oils, nesoi

3812.10.10 Prepared rubber accelerators containing any aromatic or modified aromatic rubber accelerator nesoi

3812.10.50 Prepared rubber accelerators not containing any aromatic or modified aromatic rubber accelerator nesoi

3812.20.10 Compound plasticizers for rubber or plastics containing any aromatic or modified aromatic plasticizer nesoi

3812.20.50 Compound plasticizers for rubber or plastics not containing any aromatic or modified aromatic plasticizer nesoi

3812.39.60 Compound plasticizers for rubber

3812.39.70 Bis(1,2,2,6,6-pentamethyl-4-piperidinyl) sebacate

3812.39.90 Antioxiding prep & oth compound stabilizers for rubber or plastics, nesoi

3815.11.00 Supported catalysts with nickel or nickel compounds as the active substance

3815.12.00 Supported catalysts with precious metal or precious metal compounds as the active substance

3815.19.00 Supported catalysts other than with nickel or precious metal or their compounds as the active substance

3815.90.10 Reaction initiators, reaction accelerators and catalytic preparations, nesoi, consisting wholly of bismuth, of tungsten or of vanadium

3815.90.20 Reaction initiators, reaction accelerators and catalytic preparations, nesoi, consisting wholly of mercury or of molybdenum

3815.90.30 Reaction initiators, reaction accelerators and catalytic preparations, nesoi, consisting wholly of inorganic substances nesoi

3815.90.50 Reaction initiators, reaction accelerators and catalytic preparations, nesoi

3826.00.10 Biodiesel not containing petroleum or bituminous oil

3826.00.30 Biodiesel containing <70% petroleum or bituminous oil

3901.40.00 Ethylene-alpha-olefin copolymers, having a specific gravity of less than 0.94

3912.11.00 Cellulose acetates, nesoi, in primary forms, nonplasticized

3912.31.00 Carboxymethylcellulose and its salts

4001.10.00 Natural rubber latex, whether or not prevulcanized

4001.21.00 Natural rubber smoked sheets

4001.22.00 Technically specified natural rubber (TSNR), in primary forms

4001.29.00 Natural rubber in primary forms other than latex, smoked sheets or technically specified natural rubber (TSNR)

4001.30.00 Balata, gutta-percha, guayule, chicle and similar natural rubber gums, in primary forms

4002.11.00 Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) or carboxylated styrene-butadiene rubber (XSBR), latex, in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.19.00 Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), carboxylated styrene-butadiene rubber (XSBR), except latex, in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.20.00 Butadiene rubber (BR), in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.31.00 Isobutene-isoprene (butyl) rubber (IIR), in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.39.00 Halo-isobutene-isoprene rubber (CIIR or BIIR), in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.41.00 Chloroprene (chlorobutadiene) rubber (CR), latex, in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.49.00 Chloroprene (chlorobutadiene) rubber (CR), other than latex, in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.51.00 Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (NBR), latex, in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.59.00 Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (NBR), other than latex, in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.60.00 Isoprene rubber (IR), in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.70.00 Ethylene-propylene-nonconjugated diene rubber (EPDM), in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.80.00 Mixtures of natural rubber gums with synthetic rubber, in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip

4002.91.00 Synthetic rubber and factice derived from oils, in latex form, in primary forms or in plates, sheets or strip, nesoi