Russia’s PVC production up 4% in January-June

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia's production of unmixed polyvinyl chloride (PVC) increased in January-June by 4%, year on year, to 484,600 tonnes, according to MRC ScanPlast.

In June, Russia’s PVC output stood at 83,900 tonnes, up from 78,500 tonnes in May, a month when key producer RusVinyl, a joint venture between SIBUR and SolVin, underwent a scheduled maintenance.

After the maintenance, RusVinyl produced 28,800 tonnes of PVC in June, with emulsion polyvinyl chloride (EPVC) accounting for 2,400 tonnes, compared to 21,500 tonnes a month earlier.

RusVinyl’s overall PVC output stood at 155,800 tonnes in the first six months of 2018, fairly stable year on year.

SayanskKhimPlast increased capacity utilisation last month, with PVC production reaching 27,000 tonnes, slightly up from May. The Sayansk plant produced 149,800 tonnes in the first six months of the year, compared to 136,300 tonnes in the same period of 2017.

Baskhir Soda Company produced about 21,300 tonnes of PVC in June, against 22,300 tonnes a month earlier. The plant’s overall production of PVC exceeded 123,600 tonnes in January-June 2018, up by 2% year on year.

Kaustik in Volgograd posted decreasing PVC production at 6,900 tonnes, compared with 8,100 tonnes in May. However, the plant’s overall production of resin exceeded 46,400 tonnes in the first half of the year, up from 45,700 tonnes a year earlier.

