WORLD CUP: How do Croatian energy markets measure up to France?

LONDON (ICIS)--As the French and Croatian football teams square up against each other in Moscow on Sunday afternoon to determine who is the world champion, ICIS takes a peek at how their energy markets measure up.

France is the undisputed power house of nuclear power production, while minnow Croatia boasts an impressive proportion of hydro power in its generation mix, at almost 52%.

With regards to gas, France holds a healthy mix of supply sources to its advantage. But Croatia produces more than half its own gas demand, meaning its reliance on imports is comparably low.

When it comes to spot prices, Croatia wins on both gas and power fronts, being marginally cheaper than PEG Nord or French electricity.