Latin America economic news summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the economic news stories on the Latin America region:

Brazil's May producer price index rose by 2.33% month on month, putting the 12-month total at 5.96%, the Brazilian state statistical agency (IBGE) said.

Mexican industrial activity grew by 0.1% in May from April, the state statistical agency (INEGI) said on 12 July.

Mexico's economy will grow 2.3% this year, slightly more than previously expected, according to an analyst poll by the country's central bank released on 2 July.