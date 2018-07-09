PP imports to Russia rise 28% in H1

MOSCOW (MRC)--Overall imports of polypropylene (PP) into Russia grew in the first six months of 2018 by 28% year on year to 97,300 tonnes, with shipments of all grades of propylene polymers increasing, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

Russian companies slightly reduced their PP imports in June, which were 17,200 tonnes versus 18,200 tonnes a month earlier, shipments of propylene homopolymers (homopolymer PP) from Turkmenistan decreased. Overall, 97,300 tonnes of propylene polymers were imported into Russia in January-June 2018, compared to 67,570 tonnes a year earlier.

June imports of homopolymer PP dropped to 6,500 tonnes from 8,100 tonnes a month earlier, shipments of homopolymer PP raffia from Uzbekistan decreased. Overall imports of this PP grade reached 35,500 tonnes in January-June 2018, compared to 26,200 a year earlier.

Last month’s imports of block copolymers of propylene (PP block copolymers) were 4,200 tonnes versus 4,100 tonnes in May. Local companies increased their purchasing of PP block copolymer for injection moulding and pipe extrusion in Europe. Imports of PP block copolymers into Russia rose to 24,400 tonnes in the first six months of 2018, compared to 20,400 tonnes a year earlier.

June imports of statistical copolymers of propylene (PP random copolymers) were 3,200 tonnes, compared to 2,900 tonnes a month earlier, purchases from films producers increased. Overall imports of this propylene copolymers grade were 16,800 tonnes in the first six months of 2018, compared to 13,600 tonnes a year earlier, with imports of pipe propylene copolymers showing a two-fold increase.

Imports of other propylene polymers totalled 20,500 tonnes over the stated period, compared to 15,600 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.