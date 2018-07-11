HDPE production in Russia drops 2% in Q2

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s production of high density polyethylene (HDPE) was about 491,400 tonnes in January-June, down 2% year on year, according to MRC ScanPlast.

June production of HDPE in Russia decreased to 79,000 tonnes, while in the same time last year it barely exceeded 86,800 tonnes. A decrease in production volumes was seen for all producers, except Gazprom neftekhim Salavat.

Overall HDPE output decreased 491,400 tonnes in the first six months of 2018, compared to 500,400 tonnes a year earlier. Two Tatar producers - Kazanorgsintez and Nizhnekamskneftekhim reduced production volumes in favour of linear polyethylene (LLDPE).

Russia’s June HDPE production at Kazanorgsintez decreased to 44,600 tonnes from 48,400 tonnes a month earlier. The Kazan plant’s overall HDPE production was 262,200 tonnes in January-June 2018, down by 3% year on year.

Stavrolen last month produced about 23,400 tonnes against 25,600 tonnes a month earlier. The plant’s HDPE output reached 151,100 tonnes in the first six months of 2018, up by 6% year on year.

Gazprom neftekhim Salavat cut capacity utilisation and June HDPE production at the plant reached about 10,900 tonnes, compared with 10,300 tonnes in May. Total HDPE production at the plant reached 60,400 tonnes in January-June 2018, up 17% year on year.

During the period under review, Nizhnekamskneftekhim produced HDPE only in April and May. Total HDPE production at Nizhnekamskneftekhim was junst 17,700 tonnes in January-June 2018 against 37,100 tonnes year on year.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.