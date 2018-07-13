Europe naphtha cracker margins fall, LPG margins rise week on week

LONDON (ICIS)--European ethylene cracker margins based on naphtha feedstock have fallen week on week, ICIS margin analysis showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, margins based on liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) rose compared to last week.

In the week to 13 July, euro-denominated naphtha values increased by 1.08% while LPG values fell 4.08%.

Naphtha-based contract cracker margins fell by 3.71%, with co-products credits steady week on week.

Spot naphtha-based margins fell 3.07%. Co-products credits were down 0.07% week on week.

LPG-based contract margins rose by 8.1%. Co-products credits were down by 0.12%.

The LPG margin advantage to naphtha has expanded to €148/tonne, up from €78/tonne in the week ending 13 July.

