Americas top stories: weekly summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 13 July:

US antitrust regulator seeks injunction in Tronox, Cristal deal

A US antitrust regulator has requested on Tuesday that a federal court issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent Tronox from completing its pending acquisition of fellow pigment producer National Titanium Dioxide(Cristal).

US to impose new tariffs on additional $200bn Chinese goods

US President Donald Trump’s administration unveiled a new list of tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200bn late on Tuesday, unleashing a new threat in an escalating trade war that has the whole world worried.

Latest $200bn US tariff proposal includes many Chinese chems

Several chemicals are included in the $200bn worth of tariffs that the US may impose on Chinese imports in the latest escalation of the trade war between the two countries.

US propylene market to remain volatile through 2018

US propylene supply may remain snug despite newly built capacity, leaving the market open to price spikes followed by demand destruction.

Firms sued over alleged MDI, TDI price fixing in US

A cast-urethane producer has sued several isocyanates companies, accusing them of fixing prices, according to court documents.

US methanol spot barge prices slip to new yearly low

US methanol spot barge prices continued to slip this week from new capacity just started up in Texas, marking a new yearly low.