Ukraine PVC imports fall 19% in H1

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of suspension polyvinyl chloride (SPVC) into Ukraine decreased in the first six months of 2018 by 19% year on year, totalling 38,800 tonnes, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

Last month’s SPVC imports to the Ukrainian market dropped to 5,900 tonnes from 6,400 tonnes in May, with US resin accounting for the main decrease.

Overall SPVC imports totalled 38,800 tonnes in January-June 2018, compared to 48,000 tonnes a year earlier, at the same time, shipments of resin from the USA increased significantly. Higher domestic production was the main reason for lower total imports.

Last month’s imports of US SPVC shrank to 3,500 tonnes from 4,000 tonnes in May. Thus, imports of US resin totalled 26,100 tonnes in the first six months of 2018, compared to 17,400 tonnes a year earlier. February-March accounted for the peak of imports.

June imports of European PVC into the Ukrainian market were 2,400 tonnes, which equalled the May figure. Overall imports of European PVC to Ukraine totalled 11,400 tonnes over the stated period, compared to 21,300 tonnes a year earlier.

