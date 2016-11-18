Egypt's TCI Sanmar chloralkali expansion’s ramp-up underway, PVC to follow

LONDON (ICIS)--TCI Sanmar Chemicals’ expansion work at its chloralkali facility in Port Said is complete and the ramp-up is underway, according to a source close to the Egyptian chemical producer late on Tuesday.

The expansion will add to the site an additional 75,000 tonnes/year of chloralkali production capacity.

After the expansion, chloralkali plant will have a nameplate capacity of 275,000 tonnes/year for caustic soda, while capacity for chlorine rises from 180,000 tonnes/year to 240,000 tonnes/year.

In related news, TCI Sanmar’s is set to double its polyvinyl chloride (PVC) capacity at the Port Said site.

The PVC expansion works will be complete in first half of August, with rump-up planned for the second half of the month.

TCI Sanmar’s PVC capacity at the site will jump from 200,000 tonnes/year to 400,000 tonnes/year.

The company had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.