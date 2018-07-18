INTERACTIVE: US ethanol supplies fall week on week

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US ethanol supplies fell last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Supplies fell to 21.768m bbl from 22.393m bbl the prior week. Year on year, supplies are 1.7% weaker than 22.137m bbl.

Consumption fell to 0.913m bbl/day from 0.930m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, consumption is 0.9% weaker than 0.921m bbl/day.

Production rose to 1.064m bbl/day from 1.033m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, production is 3.7% stronger than 1.026m bbl/day.