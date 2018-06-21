Polypropylene imports to Belarus up 8% January-May 2018

MOSCOW (MRC)--Overall imports of polypropylene (PP) to Belarus grew in the first five months of 2018 by 8% year on year, totalling slightly over 41,100 tonnes. Demand for all grades of propylene polymers increased, according to MRC's DataScope report.

May PP imports into Belarus were about 9,000 tonnes, compared to 9,200 tonnes a month earlier as local companies reduced their purchasing of propylene copolymers.

Overall imports of propylene polymers reached 41,100 tonnes in January-May 2018, compared to 38,000 tonnes a year earlier. Demand increased for all polymer grades with demand for propylene copolymers rising the greatest.

May 2018 imports of propylene homopolymers (homopolymer PP) to the Belarusian market exceeded 6,000 tonnes versus 5,700 tonnes a month earlier, as local companies increased their purchases of injection moulding PP in Russia.

Overall homopolymer PP imports reached 27,500 tonnes in the first five months of 2018, up 7.2% year on year. Russian producers, with a share of about 89% of total shipments ,were the key suppliers.

June imports of propylene copolymers to Belarus were 2,900 tonnes, compared to 3,500 tonnes a month earlier, local companies reducing their procurement of PP random copolymers in Russia and the Middle East. Thus, overall imports of propylene copolymers reached 13,600 tonnes in January-May 2018, whereas this figure was 12,400 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan