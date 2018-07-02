Asia top stories - weekly summary

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Asia and the Middle East for the week ended 20 July 2018.

Southeast Asia non-dutiable PP falls as supply lengthens

Spot prices of non-dutiable polypropylene (PP) cargoes in southeast Asia have been falling since mid-June as regional supply was boosted by capacity start-ups in Vietnam and Malaysia.

Asian PX supported in near term by healthy fundamentals

Asia’s paraxylene (PX) prices are supported in the near term by balanced-to-tight market fundamentals, on the back of healthy downstream margins.

China BDO import prices set to come under further pressure

Spot import prices of 1,4-butanediol (BDO) in the Chinese import market are poised for more potential declines going into the second half of July and possibly August, market sources said on Wednesday.

Asia BD under pressure as downstream plants cut production

Asia’s spot butadiene (BD) prices have been falling on weak demand, with the downward pressure likely to persist in the near term as downstream plants cut production amid squeezed margins.

Asia ACN at 6.5-year high; new China capacity to ease tight supply

Asia’s acrylonitrile (ACN) prices are at their highest in six-and-half years on the back of tight global supply, which could ease when a new plant in China starts up in late July.

South Asia PE, PP trades stay weak amid uncertainties

Spot polyolefin trades in south Asia may remain subdued through August amid uncertainties related to India’s plastics ban and to Pakistan’s upcoming elections.