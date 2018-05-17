BP lifts force majeure on US acetic acid after three months

HOUSTON (ICIS)--BP lifted its force majeure for US acetic acid on Monday, nearly three months after issuing the declaration because of equipment issues by a carbon monoxide supplier.

The letter, dated 23 July, said the carbon monoxide supplier “has completed the repairs to the critical equipment, which has allowed the acetic acid unit to restart”.

BP said the force majeure was lifted as of Monday.

BP added that delays remain in product delivery because the company is refilling the supply chain and the inventory at terminals and transloads.

“We have confidence that the delays will continue to diminish in the coming weeks,” BP said.

In late April, BP declared force majeure on products from Eastman Chemical’s 600,000 tonne year plant in Texas City.

BP and Eastman have a sales deal covering the Texas plant. BP sells acetic acid produced there and has an agreement to buy all of the material made at the plant through December 2031.

Pictured is acetic acid. (Photo by REX/Shutterstock)