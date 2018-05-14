UK government to prosecute Valero Energy over Pembroke refinery blast

LONDON (ICIS)--The UK's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) will bring charges against Valero Energy UK Limited and B&A Contracts over an explosion at the Pembroke, UK, refinery complex that resulted in the deaths of four people, according to the regulator.

The facility was operated by Chevron at the time of the disaster, which took place in June 2011 after an explosion and fire at the site’s amines recovery unit leaving four dead and one seriously injured.

Site ownership changed in August 2011, when Valero took its first step into the European refining market by acquiring the complex.

Defendants for the plaintiffs are due to appear at Haverfordwest Court House in Wales on 24 September.

“Following a painstaking and extremely thorough investigation, much of which was conducted jointly with Dyfed Powys Police, we have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges,” said Jane Lassey, HSE deputy director of field operations.

Valero had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Valero Energy UK Limited was known as Chevron Ltd until August 2011.

The HSE is the country's national regulator for workplace health and safety.

Pictured: Aerial view of the tank that blew up at the refinery

Source: REX/Shutterstock