Asia top stories - weekly summary

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Asia and the Middle East for the week ended 21 September 2018.

China PP prices rising on tight supply ahead of holidays

Spot polypropylene (PP) prices in China have been rising continually on the back of tight supply ahead of upcoming public holidays, a trend likely to continue in the near term.

Asia SBR may drop further in Oct on feedstock BD decline, weak sentiment

Asia’s styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) prices for October shipments may face further downward pressure because of falling feedstock butadiene (BD) costs and sluggish demand.

China methanol prices in Shandong firm on tight supply

China’s domestic methanol spot prices in Shandong are likely to stay firm in the next few weeks on restocking activity amid tight supply.

Asia MEG under pressure amid polyester production cuts

Asia’s monoethylene glycol (MEG) prices are expected to face further downward pressure amid expectations of output cuts by downstream polyester producers in the key China market.

INSIGHT: China's imported mixed aromatics heading for a peak and potential fall

China’s mixed aromatics import market will be under pressure once the traditional robust demand season for blended gasoline, in September and October, is over. Meanwhile, strict restrictions from the country's gasoline consumption tax system continues to stir market sentiment.

SE Asia polyols flat; potential upside from strong upstream markets

Import prices of polyether polyols in southeast Asia have stagnated, as sellers sought to sustain thin buying interest with stable offers.