Americas top stories: weekly summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 21 September.

US Univar to acquire chem distributor Nexeo for $2bn

Univar has agreed to acquire Nexeo in an approximate $2bn cash and stock transaction, the US-based chemical and plastics distributors announced on Monday.

US chem distributor Univar seeks to divest Nexeo plastics unit as part of $2bn deal

Univar is considering divesting Nexeo Solutions’ plastics business as part of the companies' $2bn acquisition deal out of a desire to stay focused on chemicals and ingredients distribution, the US-based company's CEO said on Monday.

Univar seeks transformational growth with $2bn Nexeo acquisition

US-based chemical distributor Univar aims to become the premier global distributor of chemicals and ingredients with its planned $2bn acquisition of Nexeo Solutions, Univar’s CEO said on Monday.

US to impose tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese imports, may add more

The US will impose tariffs on $200bn worth of imports from China, many of which include plastics and petrochemicals, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

Final $200bn US tariffs against China excludes some chemicals

The list of US tariffs against China in the latest $200bn round excludes 297 products from the original list, including some chemicals.

China to slap 5% & 10% tariffs on $60bn of US goods from 24 September

China’s Ministry of Finance announced late on Tuesday it would impose 5% and 10% tariffs on $60bn of US goods from 12:01 Beijing time on 24 September as a countermove against the latest US measure.

Revised US tariff list removes 142 chemical, plastic products – ACC

The US removed 142 chemical and plastic products from the latest round of tariffs that it will impose on Chinese imports next week, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) said on Tuesday.

Cornerstone mulls new US ACN train for 2023

Cornerstone Chemical Company is considering an additional 130,000 tonnes/year acrylonitrile (ACN) train in the US, with commercial production expected to begin in 2023, the producer said in a press release.

US Dept of Commerce announces final dumping margins determination on PET imports

The US Department of Commerce has announced final dumping margins for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin from Brazil, Indonesia, Korea, Pakistan and Taiwan to the US, issued this week.

US September PS prices settle at increase

US September polystyrene (PS) contracts have settled at an average increase of 2 cents/lb ($44/tonne) following higher feedstock prices in August.