Borealis aims to produce recyclable foam injection moulding products, partners with UK firm

LONDON (ICIS)--Borealis has signed a deal with UK sustainable packaging technology provider Bockatech to develop "low-cost, high-performance, reusable, and recyclable" foam injection moulding products, the Austria-headquartered polymers and fertilizers major said on Tuesday.

The solutions, which will be available for global use under licence, will combine Bockatech’s EcoCore technology with Borealis’ material grades.

“Foamed mouldings that use EcoCore require less material and have faster cycle times to reduce material costs, energy use and environmental impact,” Borealis said.

As mono-material packaging, EcoCore products are 100% recyclable, it added.

“As strong advocates for the circular economy within our industry, we at Borealis are eager to partner with pioneering firms like Bockatech to develop polyolefins-based solutions that are reusable and recyclable,” said Andreas Leitner, Borealis' head of new business development.