Egypt's SIDPEC to use WR Grace technology for new PP project

HOUSTON (ICIS)--WR Grace has licensed its polypropylene (PP) technology to Egypt’s Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals (SIDPEC) for a new 450,000 tonne/year PP plant in Alexandria, the US chemical technologies and catalysts firm said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed.

“The transaction means that SIDPEC, already a leader in the production of polyethylene (PE) in Egypt, will soon produce value-added PP products for its customers using the most up-to-date technology available,” Grace said.

It did not say by when the new PP plant is expected to start up.