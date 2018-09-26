ExxonMobil starts up ultra-low sulphur fuels unit at US Beaumont refinery

HOUSTON (ICIS)--ExxonMobil said on Wednesday that it has started operations on a new, ultra-low sulphur fuel production unit at its 365,000 bbl/day Beaumont, Texas, refinery.

The unit adds 45,000 bbl/day of fuels production.

The global oil major said the unit uses a proprietary technology to remove sulfur while minimising octane loss.

ExxonMobil is is also expanding the Beaumont complex's polyethylene (PE) manufacturing capacity by 650,000 tonnes/year by 2019, and is proceeding with plans to increase the refinery’s crude refining capacity.

Construction of the new crude unit, subject to a final investment decision (FID), is scheduled to begin in 2019, with start-up anticipated by 2022.