INTERACTIVE: US gasoline supplies rise week on week

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US gasoline supplies rose last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Supplies rose to 235.68m bbl from 234.15m bbl the prior week. Year on year, supplies are 8.5% stronger than 217.292m bbl.

Consumption fell to 8.987m bbl/day from 9.534m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, consumption is 5.6% weaker than 9.522m bbl/day.

Production fell to 9.849m bbl/day from 10.002m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, production is 1.3% stronger than 9.719m bbl/day.

Gasoline imports rose to 0.863m bbl/day from 0.561m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, imports are 17.1% weaker than 1.041m bbl/day.

Gasoline exports rose to 0.961m bbl/day from 0.696m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, exports are 74.7% stronger than 0.55m bbl/day.