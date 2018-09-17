Russia's Kazanorgsintez shuts HDPE production for scheduled turnaround

MOSCOW (MRC)--Kazanorgsintez has shut down its high density polyethylene (HDPE) production in Kazan, Russia for a scheduled turnaround, according to ICIS-MRC Price report.

Kazanorgsintez began a gradual shutdown of production capacities for the scheduled maintenance last week and had completely shut its HDPE production by 26 September.

The outage will be short and will last for about two weeks, with resumption of polyethylene (PE) production planned for 11 October.

Kazanorgsintez’s annual HDPE production capacity is 540,000 tonnes.

It is also worth noting that Stavrolen, Russia’s second-largest HDPE manufacturer, plans to take its production off-stream for a 10-day turnaround on 1 October. The plant’s annual production capacity is 300,000 tonnes.

PJSC "Kazanorgsintez’ is one of the largest producers of polyethylene and PE pipes in Russia and the only national polycarbonate (PC) manufacturer.

The company’s facilities produce more than 170 types of chemical products with a combined tonnage of over 1.3 million tonnes.

