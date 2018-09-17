PE production in Russia up 3% in Jan-Aug 2018

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s production of polyethylene (PE) grew in the first eight months of 2018 by 3% year on year, according to MRC's ScanPlast report.

Overall PE production reached 1.22m tonnes in January-August 2018, compared to 1.18m tonnes a year earlier. High density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) output increased, whereas production of low density polyethylene (LDPE) decreased slightly.

In August alone, PE production rose to 142,800 tonnes, whereas this figure was 141,200 tonnes a month earlier.

August total HDPE production grew to 81,500 tonnes, compared to 79,600 tonnes a month earlier, as Gazprom neftekhim Salavat and Stavrolen increased their capacity utilisation.

Overall HDPE output reached 652,500 tonnes in the first eight months of 2018, up by 1% year on year.

Total LDPE production in August, meanwhile, was slightly over 42,500 tonnes, down from 42,700 in July. Low output for the last two months of the summer were caused by the shutdown for maintenance at Angarsk Polymers Plant, Gazprom nefthim Salavat and Tomskneftekhim.

Overall LDPE output exceeded 430,100 tonnes over the stated period, down by 1% year on year.

Overall LLDPE production reached 133,000 tonnes in the first eight months of 2018, up by almost a third year on year.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.