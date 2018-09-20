PP production in Russia flat in first eight months of 2018

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s overall production of polypropylene (PP) was relatively flat in January-August 2018, falling by 0.6% year on year, according to MRC ScanPlast report.

Russia’s overall PP production reached 954,100 tonnes in the first eight months of 2018, compared to 960,100 tonnes a year earlier.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Stavrolen, Sibur Tobolsk and Tomskneftekhim reduced production figures, while other producers managed to increase production volumes.

Russia’s PP production in August alone remained more or less flat with July at about 125,100 tonnes.

Sibur Tobolsk decreased capacity utilisation in July, with its total polypropylene production reachimg 45,700 tonnes against 49,000 tonnes in July. The Tobolsk plant’s total PP production exceeded 319,500 tonnes in the first eight months of 2018, down by 8% year on year as a result of a shutdown earlier this year.

Poliom (Titan Group) produced about 19,400 tonnes of polypropylene in August, compared with 18,700 tonnes in July. Total PP production at the plant over the reported period was about 148,000 tonnes, up 3% year on year.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim produced 18,800 tonnes of propylene polymers in August versus 18,600 tonnes a month earlier. The producer’s PP production in January-August, meanwhile, decreased by 2% from last year’s level to 142,400 tonnes.

Tomskneftekhim produced about 8,300 tonnes of propylene polymers in August against 9,800 tonnes in July, with the low indicator in the last two months caused by a shutdown for scheduled maintenance works, which started on 19 July and lasted just under a month.

The Tomsk plant’s PP output was 91,800 tonnes in the first eight months of 2018, compared to 94,800 tonnes a year earlier.

August PP production at Ufaorgsintez reached about 11,300 tonnes from 10,600 tonnes a month earlier. Overall output of polymer at the Ufa plant rose to 88,500 tonnes in January-August 2018, compared to 85,100 tonnes a year earlier.

Neftekhimiya (Kapotnya), in August, produced about 11,800 tonnes of PP, compared with 11,000 tonnes in July. The plant’s overall PP output reached 89,700 tonnes over the stated period, up 40% year on year.

In August, Stavrolen (LUKOIL) worked with a high capacity utilisation, with the total production figure up to 9,800 tonnes compared to 7,500 tonnes in July. Overall production of propylene polymers at the Budenovsk plant reached 74,100 tonnes in the first eight months of 2018, down by 10% year on year.

