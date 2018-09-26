VIDEO: European oxo-alcohols market turns attention to 2019

LONDON (ICIS)--European oxo-alcohol players are considering the issue of propylene supply in 2019 due to the cracker turnaround schedule in the spring.
Senior editor Jane Massingham speaks to markets editor Pavle Popovic about this issue and an anticipated pull on 2-ethyl hexanol (2-EH) demand due to higher dioctyl terephalate (DOTP) production.
N-butanol (NBA) is a solvent with more than half if its production used as an intermediate chemical in the production of butyl acrylates for paints, coatings and adhesives, or acetates and glycol ethers.
2-EH is used to make plasticizers, mainly dioctyl phthalate (DOP). Key end markets include the construction, appliance and automotive industries.
Follow Jane Massingham on Twitter.