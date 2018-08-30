Russia’s Poliom shuts PP production for scheduled maintenance

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s Poliom has shut down its polypropylene (PP) production for scheduled maintenance, according to the ICIS-MRC Price report.

The plant’s representative said Poliom shut down its polypropylene (PP) production on Monday 1 October.

The outage will be short in comparison with other Russian producers and will last for 10 days. Annual production capacity is 210,000 tonnes.

As reported earlier, SIBUR Tobolsk and Stavrolen also plan to take off-stream their production capacities for turnarounds in early October.

According to MRC’s ScanPlast report, Poliom produced 19,400 tonnes of PP in August versus 18,700 tonnes a month earlier.

The Omsk plant’s overall PP output totalled around 148,000 tonnes in the first eight months of 2018, up 3% year on year.

Poliom, a joint venture of Gazprom Neft, SIBUR and Titan, which was established in 2005, is one of three leading Russian PP producers.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.