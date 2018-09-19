Belarus’ Polymir shuts down LDPE production for scheduled turnaround

MOSCOW (MRC)--Belarus’ Polymir, part of JSC Naftan, has shut down its production of low density polyethylene (LDPE) for a scheduled turnaround, according to ICIS-MRC Price Report.

According to sources, Polymir stopped the second train of LDPE (158 grade) for scheduled maintenance work on 1 October, and will end around the end of October. The line’s production capacity stands at 65,000 tonnes/year.

In May, Polymir had shut down its LDPE first line (workshops number 101 and 102) for a two-week maintenance.

In August, Polymir reduced its capacity utilization, producing over 5,500 tonnes of polyethylene (PE), compared to 6,200 tonnes in July.

Polymir’s total LDPE output was over 42,800 tonnes in January-August, compared to 38,900 tonnes in the same eight-month period of 2017.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.