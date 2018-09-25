Hexion seeks mid-October increase for N America BPA

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Hexion is seeking a price increase on its bisphenol A (BPA) in North America for mid-October, according to a press release.

The company plans to raise off-list prices for BPA by 5 cents/lb ($110/tonne), effective 15 October or as contracts allow.

A company spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

BPA, along with epichlorohydrin (ECH), are co-feedstocks in the production of epoxy resins.

The global BPA markets are facing upward pressure due to healthy demand from downstream epoxy resins and polycarbonate, along from turnaround activity.

ICIS had assessed the US September liquid epoxy resin contract price at $1.54-1.59/lb DEL (delivered) North America.

Major US epoxy resin producers include Hexion, Huntsman and Olin.

Pictured: Walls made from polycarbonate (PC), which BPA is used to produce.

Source: View Pictures/REX/Shutterstock