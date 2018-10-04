Ukraine’s Karpatneftekhim to shut HDPE, PVC production for Nov maintenance

MOSCOW (MRC)--Ukraine’s largest petrochemical plant, Karpatneftekhim, plans to take off-stream its production of high density polyethylene (HDPE) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) for maintenance in November, according to the ICIS-MRC Price report.

The plant’s clients said the scheduled turnaround will start from 5 November. HDPE production will resume on 4 December and PVC a few days later.

Karpatneftekhim resumed operations on 9 June 2017 after a five-year outage.

The plant can produce 300,000 tonnes/year of PVC, 200,000 tonnes/year of caustic soda, around 180,000 tonnes/year of chlorine, as well as 250,000 tonnes/year of ethylene and 100,000 tonnes/year of PE.

