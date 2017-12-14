2017 HIPS, GPPS imports to Russia remain stable from previous year

MOSCOW (MRC)--Overall imports of high impact polystyrene (HIPS) and general purpose polystyrene (GPPS) into Russia reached 46,000 tonnes in 2017, equal to the level of 2016, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

In terms of grades, HIPS imports rose by 5%, whereas GPPS shipments dropped by 4%.

December HIPS imports fell by 28% to 1,430 tonnes compared to 1,980 tonnes a month earlier.

The reduction was caused by a sharp decrease in imports from China, which totalled 20 tonnes in December versus 400 tonnes a month earlier.

Overall GPPS imports dropped by 4% in 2017 to 24,600 tonnes from 25,700 tonnes a year earlier.

Styrolution’s shipments accounted for 50% of the total GPPS imports, or 12,300 tonnes versus 63% or 16,100 tonnes in 2016.

Material for the production of XPS-boards accounted for around 48% of the total GPPS imports. Imports of material for the production of refrigerators accounted for 28% or 6,800 tonnes.

Overall HIPS imports grew by 5% last year to 21,400 tonnes from 20,500 tonnes a year earlier.

Styrolution’s shipments grew by 3% to 8,350 tonnes from 8,080 tonnes a year earlier.

Shipments of Hungarian Polimeri Europa’s material increased by 10% year on year to 5,860 tonnes from 5,350 tonnes a year earlier. Converters directly purchased 17,600 tonnes or 82% of the total GPPS imports last year.

