US Bayport Polymers to more than double PE capacity at Texas facility

LONDON (ICIS)--Bayport Polymers, the 50/50 joint venture between Total and Novealis Holdings, is to more than double polyethylene (PE) capacity at its facility in Bayport, Texas, it said on Tuesday.

The company said it had made a final investment decision to build a 625,000 tonne/year PE unit, with production scheduled to begin in 2021.

“The power of this partnership between Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals will enable us to become one of the largest players in the North American polyethylene market,” said Bayport Polymers president Diane Chamberlain.

“The Borstar technology, which will be used for the first time in North America, will allow us to better serve our customers with an increased range of high-value-added products.”

Novealis itself is a joint venture between Borealis and NOVA Chemicals.

“This final investment decision is a major milestone in the development of this exciting partnership,” added Borealis chief executive Alfred Stern.

Bayport Polymers, which was founded in May 2018, is also currently building a 1m tonne/year steam cracker in Port Arthur, Texas, which will process ethane to supply Bayport PE units.

Financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

Picture source: Total