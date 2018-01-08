Europe top stories: weekly summary

LONDON (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Europe for the week ended 5 January.

Eurozone manufacturing PMI hits record high in December

The eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) ended 2017 at a “series-record high”, according to IHS Markit, with a score of 60.6 recorded in December, in line with an earlier flash estimate.

OUTLOOK ’18: Europe PX, OX derivative markets keen for prompt, definitive contract settlements

European paraxylene (PX) and orthoxylene (OX) derivative markets are hoping that 2018 will see the return of more prompt and definitive contract settlements in the feedstock markets.

Outlook ’18: Olefins players optimistic on Europe’s chances in spite of new US capacities

Players in the European ethylene and propylene markets are optimistic for 2018, although sources admit that the challenges that were expected but not completely realised in the second half of 2017, could finally come into play this year.

OUTLOOK ’18: European ABS, SAN markets brace for volatile upstream costs, demand healthy

European acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) market players expect stable growth but potentially volatile pricing for 2018, with raw materials set to continue influencing prices throughout the year.